Aanand L Rai Says Ayushmann Khurrana's Next 'An Action Hero' Is A Magical And Gusty Story

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to star in 'An Action Hero,' the forthcoming film directed by Anirudh Iyer. The film will shortly go into production in London.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Ayushmann Khurrana - Instagram

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 12:07 pm

Filmmaker Anirudh Iyer, who previously worked as an assistant director on Aanand L Rai's films, will make his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'An Action Hero.'

The cast and crew of his much-anticipated film will shortly begin filming in London. The film is a sleek actioner with an unusual sarcastic sense of humour, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

'An Action Hero' will be Khurrana's second collaboration with filmmaker Anand L Rai, following 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.'

According to a report by India Today, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' director, known for crafting out-of-the-box films, has hinted that 'An Action Hero' would be a lively narrative.

Ayushmann Khurrana's maiden foray into the action genre will be 'An Action Hero.' The film will follow the journey of an artist both in front of and behind the camera. Talking about the movie, Aanand L Rai said, "We again have an intelligent actor called Ayushmann Khuranna (on board) who chooses his subjects and scripts brilliantly. His association with us has been a fantastic one. We did Subh Mangal Savdhan, and the way he chooses his characters is commendable."

Aanand L Rai thinks the film would be a game-changer for the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' star. "We (Himanshu Sharma) had decided together that this is a story that will give another dimension to his acting. Wait for another magical and gutsy story from Ayushmaan and us."

'An Action Hero' will cross borders and be shot in the United Kingdom and India. This will also be the actor's first time shooting a film in London. 
Meanwhile, Khurrana has a busy schedule; he will next be seen in 'Doctor G' as a male gynaecologist. Among other things, he appears in the political thriller 'Anek.'

