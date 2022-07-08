Aadil Khan Talks About Playing A Special Forces Operative In 'Shoorveer'

Actor Aadil Khan opens up about playing the role of a Special Forces operative in the web series 'Shoorveer'. He also shares how challenging it was to portray the character on screen.





Khan said, "I worked really hard. The moment I was done shooting for 'Special Ops 1.5', I began preparations for 'Shoorveer'. It took me months to prepare for the character of Salim Kamali and the fact that I was playing a defence personnel was even harder."



He made his debut with the film 'Shikara' and was also seen in the web series 'Special Ops 1.5'.The actor shared that for his role in the web series 'Shoorveer', he has to stick to a strict fitness regime.



"I had to get an understanding from people who were in defence and they were physically very fit. My character is such who does not leave any stone unturned and he performs to the best of his capability as a defence personnel. I went on a strict diet which included proteins and fibres with less carbs. The idea was to not look like a bodybuilder but to start looking like a defence person who is fit," he shared.



Khan added more about his preparation for the character and says, "My training also included workouts related to that idea. I was not only lifting weights but also undertaking outdoor training. I used to take my trainer out on the beach early in the morning and practice mixed martial arts."



"I also performed workouts related to agility and endurance along with compound workouts. Moreover, I was happy with what I achieved by the time we started shooting. I am excited about this and I hope that it translates into the character making it more believable," he concluded.



'Shoorveer' features actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles.



'Shoorveer' will stream from July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

[With Inputs From IANS]