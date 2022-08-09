Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
75 Years Of Independence: Telangana Government To Screen Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' In 552 theatres

The Telangana government would screen Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in 552 theatres across the state from August 9 to 22 and a total of  22 lakh children would be watching the film.

Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi'
Richard Attenborough's 'Gandhi' Twitter

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 12:49 pm

The film screening is part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence being organised by the state government.


         
The film screening is part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence being organised by the state government.
         
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who inaugurated the fortnight-long celebrations at an event here on Monday, said  he has asked Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements for lakhs of students to watch the film. The students should know about the freedom struggle, he said.
         
"Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi", starring Ben Kingsley in the title role, is being displayed in 552 theatres across the state (Telugu & Hindi) free of cost from Aug 9-22nd & a total of 22 lakhs school children will be watching it
         
"An amazing effort by #Telangana Govt," state Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Arvind Kumar tweeted.

