The winners of 52nd Kerala State Film Awards have been finally revealed by Minister of Culture, Saji Cherian. The Best Actor award is shared by actors Joju George and Biju Menon. George bagged the prize for his roles in ‘Madhuram’, ‘Thuramukham’, ‘Freedom Fight’ and ‘Nayattu’. On the other hand, Menon received it for his portrayal of old man in ‘Aakkariyam’.

Jury head, Saeed Akhtar Mirza said that it was tough selecting the greatest actor, according to Asianet news. According to Mirza, Menon’s acting was very subtle and George’s acting in ‘Nayattu’ was exuberant and vulnerable.

George also received a special jury mention for his role in ‘Joseph’ at the National Film Awards in 2019. Menon is a two time winner of the Kerala State Film Award for second best actor. As for 2022, 142 films entered in different categories for the awards. Because of the pandemic, many Malayalam films got produced and directly released on OTT platforms, and both digital and theatrical releases were being considered for the awards.

Finally, 29 films made it to the final phase, where a panel led by Bollywood filmmaker Mirza did the tough job of selection. Check out the list of winners below:

Best Film – Aavasa Vyuham

Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu



Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu

Best Actress – Revathy, Bhoothakaalam

Best Director – Dileesh Pothan, Joji



Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala

Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji



Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam

Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam

Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu



Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham

Best Screenplay (Original) – Naayaattu, Sreekumaran Thampi

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran



Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram

Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala



Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam

Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali

Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane

Best Music Director (Background Score) – Joji, Justin Varghese

Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam



Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu

Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli



Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli

Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose, Minnal Murali

Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu



Best Choreography – Arun Lal for Chavittu

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam

Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali

Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham

Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali

Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli

Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight