49th AFI Life Achievement Award: Nicole Kidman Honoured By Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman & Others - View Pics

Celebrate Nicole Kidman's illustrious career with Hollywood's finest at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award. Join Joey King, Zoe Saldana, and more in honouring an icon.

49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Experience the glamour of the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award as Meryl Streep presents Nicole Kidman with the prestigious honour. Many celebs from different walks of life came down to witness the event. Many who were close to Nicole Kidman took to the stage to share their memories of working with the legendary actress or sharing memories of her being a friend or a mentor.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Mike Meyers, Joey King, Miles Teller, Zoe Saldana and many others paid tribute to Nicole Kidman on stage. Her husband Keith Urban was also on stage to pay tribute and talk about sharing his life with the great actress.

Witnessing so many celebrities come together to talk about the life and times of Nicole Kidman definitely shows how much of a popular star she has been over the past few decades. Her exemplary work got a fitting tribute at the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony.

Here are a few glimpses from inside the grand event:

1. Joey King

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Joey King speaks about honoree Nicole Kidman, foreground right, during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

2. Zoe Saldana

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Zoe Saldana speaks from the stage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Mike Myers

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Mike Myers holds a mask in reference to the 1999 film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kidman was one of the stars of the film, which was directed by the late Stanley Kubrick.

4. Miles Teller

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Miles Teller speaks from the stage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

5. Reese Witherspoon

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Reese Witherspoon speaks from the stage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

6. Naomi Watts

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Naomi Watts speaks from the stage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Meryl Streep & Nicole Kidman

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Honoree Nicole Kidman, right, accepts the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award from presenter Meryl Streep at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Nicole Kidman

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Honoree Nicole Kidman addresses the audience during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to her at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Honoree Nicole Kidman is seen on a video monitor as her husband Keith Urban speaks about her during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

10. Meryl Streep

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Meryl Streep walks onstage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

11. Morgan Freeman

49th AFI Life Achievement Award
49th AFI Life Achievement Award Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Morgan Freeman speaks from the stage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Nicole Kidman at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

