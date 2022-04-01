‘The Sopranos’ Actor Paul Herman Dies On His 76th Birthday

‘The Sopranos’ actor Paul Herman passed away on Tuesday (March 29). It was his 76th birthday as well. The news of his death was confirmed by a ‘Sopranos' cast member, Michael Imperioli, on social media. The cause of his death is not known yet.

Imperioli wrote, “Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,’ ‘The Irishman’ and of course ‘The Sopranos’ are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers (sic).”

Herman was also known for his movie ‘Goodfellas’ and his co-star Robert De Niro told Variety, “I am very sad about the passing of Paul Herman. He was a wonderful actor as well as a dear friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, and by the profession he so proudly served through the quality of his work.”

Herman was part of the comedy film ‘Dear Mr. Wonderful’ and he has been seen in other projects such as ‘Once Upon a Time in America’, ‘The Purple Rose Of Cairo’, ‘The Cotton Club’, ‘Big’, ‘Bullets Over Broadway’, ‘Heat’ and ‘Analyze That’. He also made guest appearances in shows such as ‘The Equalizer’ and ‘Miami Vice’.

In ‘The Sopranos’ Herman played the role of Beansie, a former drug dealer and associate of the DiMeo crime family. He also had a recurring role in the series 'Entourage'. In the show, he played the role of Marvin, who was the accountant of the main character Vince Chase (played by Adrian Grenier). Besides this, he was also part of noteworthy projects such as ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘American Hustle’.