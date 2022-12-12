Monday, Dec 12, 2022
'Splitsvilla X4': Uorfi Javed All Set To Make A Comeback

'Splitsvilla X4': Uorfi Javed All Set To Make A Comeback

Social media influencer and TV actress Uorfi Javed, who recently left the dating reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' being the mischief maker, is all set to make an entry again along with an ex-'Roadies' contestant.

Uorfi Javed
'Splitsvilla X4': Uorfi Javed All Set To Make A Comeback Instagram

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 7:38 pm

After many names that were speculated to be a mischief maker including Sakshi Shrivas, Sakshi Dwivedi, and Aagaz Akhtar, Uorfi was announced as the mischief maker by the host Arjun Bijlani.

While leaving the show, she talked about her journey and called it fulfilling. She said: "It was strange I created so much confusion, and fought among all the connections and still no one can recognise me."

Her connection on the show, Kashish Thakur, whom she called a 'playboy', and 'boring', was also seen getting emotional and Uorfi told him that they will be friends forever.

Now, as per the sources close to the show, Uorfi will be back and it will be interesting to see her game and connections.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

Uorfi Javed Splitsvilla X4
