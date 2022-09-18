Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
'Remo Inspired Many Choreographers To Move To Direction,' Says Bosco Martis

Popular choreographer Bosco Martis opened up about how Remo D'Souza inspired him to direct a film and thus 'Rocket Gang' became his debut project as a director.

18 Sep 2022

Popular choreographer Bosco Martis opened up about how Remo D'Souza inspired him to direct a film and thus 'Rocket Gang' became his debut project as a director.

Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves are a well-known choreographer duo in the industry, who got a lot of fame for their choreography in the track 'Senorita' in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

While referring to Remo on the dance reality show 'DID Super Moms', Bosco said: "'Rocket Gang' is the first film I am directing, and I know Remo knows the efforts that go into making a film."

Martis further added that not only he but Remo became an inspiration for many in the industry to try their hand at direction.

"He is one of the choreographers who has started this journey of transforming from a choreographer to a director and definitely inspired many of us. We choreographers are also known as storytellers since we depict it through our performances, and I am so lucky to get such an amazing opportunity," he added.

'DID Super Moms' is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. It airs on Zee TV.



 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Remo D'Souza Choreographer Bosco Martis Rocket Gang Debut Director DID Super Moms Zee TV Bollywood India
