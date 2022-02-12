Mumbai Sanskriti Music Festival Begins on February 11

Starting from February 11, the much awaited ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ music festival will be held virtually every Friday until March 4, 2022. Organised by the Indian Heritage Society-Mumbai (IHS), it is supported by Incredible India and Maharashtra Tourism, and curated by Northern Lights. The theme of the festival is ‘Live Music to Save Heritage'.

The festival was initiated by IHS in 1992 as the ‘Banganga Festival’ to draw attention to the 11th century Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar. The historic precinct in the heart of south Mumbai is associated with the legend of Rama. The festival was renamed ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ festival, when the venue was shifted in 2009 (due to a High Court order against noise pollution) to another majestic heritage structure - the Town Hall (on Asiatic Library Steps).

IHS has been identifying heritage landmark structures in the city to give them a new lease of life by drawing people’s attention to these structures.

During the pandemic in 2020, IHS transformed this festival into virtual format and organised it from another spectacular heritage structure – the Convocation Hall at the Fort campus of the Mumbai University. The Convocation Hall is one of the finest Neo Gothic Victorian heritage structure in the city and has received the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for heritage conservation in 2007.

Anita Garware, Chairperson, Indian Heritage Society – Mumbai said, “IHS aims to create awareness of our rich heritage- of what we have inherited and make efforts to conserve, restore & carry forward to future generations.”

The four virtual concerts of ‘Mumbai Sanskriti 2022’ will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Indian Heritage Society, Mumbai. Performing on the respective four days will be Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia (Flute), Sanjeev Chimmalgi (Vocal), Ankita Joshi (Vocal) and Padma Bhushan Dr. N. Rajam (Violin).

Eminent flautist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia said "It's always a pleasure to perform at beautiful heritage venues in the city. Having performed earlier for the Indian Heritage Society at the Banganga Tank and outside the Asiatic Library, I am now excited to perform at the Convocation Hall for the Mumbai Sanskriti festival.”

The concert will begin at 7 pm on all days.