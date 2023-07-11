Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab': A Choreographer's Tribute To Birju Maharaj

Choreographer Nishant Bhat, who is all set to embark on a new artistic journey with music video 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' , shared his long-time desire to learn from the legendary Kathak master Late Birju Maharaj, and said this song is a tribute to the maestro.

Updated: 11 Jul 2023 9:11 pm

Choreographer Nishant Bhat, who is all set to embark on a new artistic journey with music video 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' , shared his long-time desire to learn from the legendary Kathak master Late Birju Maharaj, and said this song is a tribute to the maestro.

Nishant has captured the hearts of audiences through his breathtaking performances on various top dance reality shows.

'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' promises to be a visual and audio treat, showcasing Nishant and Heli Daruwala's suave Indian classical dance moves backed by beautiful vocals of Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth that effortlessly blend tradition and contemporary styles.

Talking about the same, he said: "In 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' we've tried to capture the essence of Indian classical dance with all our hearts. It was my dream to learn Kathak from Late Birju Maharaj, and this song is my tribute to him. He is an idol and role model for all the dancers and I've been following his footsteps."

Produced by T-Series, it is releasing on July 14.

