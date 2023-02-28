Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
'MasterChef India': Garima Arora Challenges Contestants To Test Their Cooking Skills

'MasterChef India': Garima Arora Challenges Contestants To Test Their Cooking Skills

Celebrity chef Garima Arora, who is seen currently among the panel of judges on the cooking-based reality show 'MasterChef India' along with chefs Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, talked about the challenges that the top nine home chefs or contestants will be facing in the 'Race to Finale' week.

Chef Garima Arora
Chef Garima Arora

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:52 pm

She said: "This week, as the home cooks prepare for the 'Race to Finale', the challenges will become more difficult. All challenges are designed to put the home cooks' skills to the test, and their acumen. In the week, I will be one of the challenges presented to the home chefs, and I will ask them to replicate a dish of mine."

The chef added that these challenges will help the contestants show their talent in the best possible way and bring out their creativity and innovative skills. "These challenges, once again, hone the skills of the home cooks in their journey to be 'MasterChef'. We want the best of the best, and the challenges allow them to do just that," she added.

In the coming week, contestants will be asked to prepare international dishes using local spices. While in the Holi special episode, the home cooks will collaborate with sous chefs in the challenge 'Pairing with Chefs'. Moreover, judge Garima Arora will ask home cooks to replicate her dish 'Millets Masti' in the 'Pressure Test' challenge.

The top 9 contestants of 'MasterChef India' are Priyanka Kundu Biswas from Kolkata, Aruna Vijay from Chennai, Santa Sarmah from Guwahati, Gurkirat Singh from Haryana, Kamaldeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Sachin Khatwani from Lucknow, Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai, Deepa Chauhan from Bangalore, and Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam.

'MasterChef India' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

