‘Last Film Show’: Celebs Share Their First Film Show Experience

India’s official entry to the 2023 Academy Awards just got even more special with celebrities and dignitaries from the Indian Entertainment industry came together to talk about their first film show! When Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati, Pratik Gandhi, Soham Majumdar, Varun Mitra, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, came together, they put on the First Film Show filter on their social media, and talked about the first time they were mesmerised by cinema.

For Siddharth, it was ‘Sholay’, while for Vidya, it was Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi. For Rakul, it was ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ while for Taapsee it was ‘Chhota Chetan’. For more such interesting trivia, here is a video compilation of the same:

Interestingly, ‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’) was also promoted on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ while the premiere was attended by Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kirti Kulhari among others. The film has also received a standing ovation from the audience.

‘Last Film Show’ (‘Chhello Show’) is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP. Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR is distributing the film in India. The film will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the USA and by Orange Studio in France. Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing the film to Japanese and Italian cinemas respectively. The film is out in cinemas now.