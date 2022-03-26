‘KGF: Chapter 2’ team is ready to unveil the theatrical trailer of the film on Sunday (March 27) in Bangalore. The fans are excited to see actor Yash return to the screens as Rocky Bhai. The media from across the nation is supposed to attend the grand event in presence of the entire cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. According to Pinkvilla, the fans of Yash are planning a mega launch of ‘KGF 2’ trailer.



A source close to development revealed that, “Yash returns to the big screen after three and a half years with what is touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of Indian cinema. As a countdown to film release, the fans have planned to screen the trailer of KGF 2 in open area at multiple districts of Karnataka – ranging from Chikkaballapur, Vijayapura, Gadag, Mandya and Malur to name some. In-fact, there is also a special trailer screening organised at the Mysore railway station.” They further mentioned that the televisions on the railways stations will show the trailer.



Additionally, the source from Pinkvilla added, “Something like this is happening for the first time and it’s made possible by die hard fans of Rocking Star,” The trailer will be shown on a special LED wall in Hebbal Industrial Area. Furthermore, Yash’s fans will also be visiting a temple with 1001 coconuts ahead of the launch.



The fans plan on making this the biggest launch of all the time by making the trailer reach even the remotest territories, especially in Karnataka. “A LED van with trailer on screen will be making rounds in Doddaballapura district, whereas a group of 400 fans will be doing a bike rally with KGF 2 posters all around. There’s another group of 200 Yash fans in Uttar Pradesh, who will be doing a bike tour in UP to celebrate the return of Yash. Fans have tied up with some cinema halls too, for trailer screening exclusively for the audience,” added the source.



The on-ground promotions will mark the beginning of 18 day campaign before the release of ‘KGF 2’. Previously, Yash and the producers, Hombale Films said that the entire campaign will be driven by the fans. It will set apart the marketing of this films and make it one of a kind.