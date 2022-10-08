Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14': Jaya Bachchan's Revelation Makes Amitabh Bachchan Cry On ‘KBC’

As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the birthday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' will witness his wife, Jaya Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show. The mother-son duo will take the hot-seat.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, left, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, second left, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, left, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, second left, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:21 pm

As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the birthday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' will witness his wife, Jaya Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show. The mother-son duo will take the hot-seat.

Both will be seen having some interesting conversations with the host and recalling a few moments from the past.

The show will start with the entry of Abhishek and later after taking the hotseat he will welcome Jaya saying: "Rishte me jo humari ma lagti hain (the one who is my mother by relationship)." Jaya will then enter the show sporting a white embroidered suit. As the two will hug each other, Big B will be touched by the moment.

In the latest promo, it is shown that during the conversation, Jaya says something which leaves the host teary-eyed and he can be seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper. However, it is not yet clear what exactly she says.

In another promo of Big B's birthday special episode, Big B can be seen asking questions to the contestants and was surprised with the sound of hooter. He said: "Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko."(Ended the game too soon) and then his line from his popular song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai' plays in the background and Abhishek enters and hugs Bachchan. This makes him emotional.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment KBC Amitabh Bachchan KBC KBC Contestant Kaun Banega Crorepati Sony Kaun Banega Crorepati Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Bollywood Veteran Actress Bollywood Actress Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Nanda Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?