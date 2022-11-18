‘CAT' Trailer: Randeep Hooda Plays A Police Informant In This Tale Of  Brotherhood, Espionage And Power

Netflix, on November 18, launched the trailer of its upcoming action-packed crime thriller ‘CAT’, headlined by Randeep Hooda, and created and helmed by filmmaker Balwinder Singh Janjua. The trailer highlights a parallel narrative spanning across two crucial timelines in Punjab, that shape the fate of one man and his family - Gurnam Singh, played by Randeep.

The series goes beyond the romanticized version of Punjab and puts forth an authentic story of a brother’s love, remission and espionage. Gurnam is compelled to become a police informant once again in spite of donning a new identity and moving forward in life.

While Gurnaam is not new to this, the stakes are high this time around. To secure his brother's future, he finds himself plunged into the underbelly of politics, corruption and crime to bust a thriving drug cartel. Is he being used for personal gain in the process? Caught in the crosshairs of betrayal and deceit, will this game of cat and mouse take him down the rabbit hole?

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about his foray into direction, creator Balwinder says, “As a writer and director, I will define ‘CAT’ as a story of relationships - be it family, friendship or deceit! It's a story set in Punjab and explores two timelines as well as the underbelly and its complexities through well defined characters. We’ve shot in over 80 locations across Punjab to bring authenticity and flavour to the fore. Working on ‘CAT’ has been a rewarding journey and I can't wait for the audience to experience it.”

Randeep shares, “Gurnaam Singh is fierce yet calm, he is strong yet fragile and while you will find a familiarity with this character, you will not be able to guess his next move. I am thoroughly excited with ‘CAT’ and that Balli (Balwinder Singh Janjua) has brought authenticity and genuineness to each and every scene.”

Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, ‘CAT’, available in Punjabi, Hindi and English, is slated to release on December 9. Along with Randeep, the series stars phenomenal actors such as Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal amongst others.