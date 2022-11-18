Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘CAT' Trailer: Randeep Hooda Plays A Police Informant In This Tale Of  Brotherhood, Espionage And Power

Netflix unveils the trailer of its action packed thriller - ‘CAT’, premiering on December 9, 2022.

Screenshots from the trailer of Randeep Hooda's 'CAT'
Screenshots from the trailer of Randeep Hooda's 'CAT' Netflix

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 12:53 pm

Netflix, on November 18, launched the trailer of its upcoming action-packed crime thriller ‘CAT’, headlined by Randeep Hooda, and created and helmed by filmmaker Balwinder Singh Janjua. The trailer highlights a parallel narrative spanning across two crucial timelines in Punjab, that shape the fate of one man and his family - Gurnam Singh, played by Randeep. 

The series goes beyond the romanticized version of Punjab and puts forth an authentic story of a brother’s love, remission and espionage. Gurnam is compelled to become a police informant once again in spite of donning a new identity and moving forward in life. 

While Gurnaam is not new to this, the stakes are high this time around. To secure his brother's future, he finds himself plunged into the underbelly of politics, corruption and crime to bust a thriving drug cartel. Is he being used for personal gain in the process? Caught in the crosshairs of betrayal and deceit, will this game of cat and mouse take him down the rabbit hole?

Watch the trailer here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Speaking about his foray into direction, creator Balwinder says, “As a writer and director, I will define ‘CAT’ as a story of relationships - be it family, friendship or deceit! It's a story set in Punjab and explores two timelines as well as the underbelly and its complexities through well defined characters. We’ve shot in over 80 locations across Punjab to bring authenticity and flavour to the fore. Working on ‘CAT’ has been a rewarding journey and I can't wait for the audience to experience it.”

Randeep shares, “Gurnaam Singh is fierce yet calm, he is strong yet fragile and while you will find a familiarity with this character,  you will not be able to guess his next move. I am thoroughly excited with ‘CAT’ and that Balli (Balwinder Singh Janjua) has brought authenticity and genuineness to each and every scene.”

Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, ‘CAT’, available in Punjabi, Hindi and English, is slated to release on December 9. Along with Randeep, the series stars phenomenal actors such as  Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood and Pramod Pathal amongst others. 

Related stories

The ‘CAT’ Is Finally Out Of The Bag! Randeep Hooda Starrer To Release On December 9, 2022

Randeep Hooda Makes His Relationship With Lin Laishram Official, Posts Photo On Instagram 

Ankita Lokhande To Star Opposite Randeep Hooda In 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cat CAT Trailer Netflix Randeep Hooda Suvinder Vicky Hasleen Kaur Geeta Aggarwal Dakssh Ajit Singh Jaipreet Singh Sukhwinder Chahal KP Singh Kavya Thapar Danish Sood Balwinder Singh Janjua
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP