Netflix Tudum: From ‘Khufiya’ To ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ And 'Qala', Films And Shows To Watch Out For

On September 24, streaming platform Netflix hosted Tudum: A Global Fan Event, which is an exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is more like a celebration of Netflix fandom, and this year, Netflix shared the scoop on over 100 fan-favorite shows, films, and specials from across the globe.

In India, Netflix announced several interesting films and shows, and here are the ones that you need to certainly watch out:

FILMS

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, and helmed by Ajay Singh, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ stars Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar. The story focuses on an air hostess and her businessman beau are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

‘Kathal’

Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, ‘Kathal’ features Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf. When a local politician’s prized jackfruits (Kathals) go missing, it turns into a bizarre case that falls into the lap of a young and earnest police officer, played by Sanya. Based on true-ish events, the film is a small town dramedy with a lot of hearts.

‘Khufiya’

Produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘Khufiya’ stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Based on the novel 'Escape to Nowhere', inspired by real life events and written by ex Chief of Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW - Amar Bhushan, ‘Khufiya’ takes you on a journey of a R&AW operative-Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

The creators of ‘Khufiya’ during the TUDUM event said, "Khufiya is a spy thriller about the internal ongoings at the Research and Analysis wing and a story about one agent getting to the bottom of things while navigating her personal and professional identity. “

‘Monica, O My Darling’

Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ has an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Huma S. Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. The film is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to the perfect mayhem of the lives of the people who laid it out.

The team of ‘Monica, O My Darling’ said, "Ek Zindagi is a foot thumping retro number that will have everyone ready to shake a leg. We wanted to give fans a sneak peek into the film with this cabaret number as a prelude of what is to come.”

‘Qala’

Backed by Karnesh Ssharma and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film features Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Amit Sial. It marks the debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, ‘Qala’ is the story of the young, eponymous playback singer. It is about her tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard won success.

On having the film showcased at Tudum, Team ‘Qala’ added, "We are extremely excited to be launching this film on Netflix. It is a story that is cradled in music. It hums in heartbreak and sings in pain.”

SERIES:

‘CAT’

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, the series features Randeep Hooda in the lead role. To save the life of his drug peddler brother, Gurnam, played by Randeep, is compelled by the cops to become their informant once again, as he did during the Insurgency of the 1990s as CAT, but this time to Snitch on the terrifying Drug Mafia of Punjab, leading him to come face to face with his dark past.

‘Class’

Starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra Chintan Rach, Cyaawal Singh, and Madhyama Segal, among others, ‘Class’ is a story of what happens when three kids from the other side of the track join a posh international Delhi school? Sparks fly, dynamics are challenged and then there begins a power struggle that shakes up the glossy lives of the elite.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’

Directed by Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ has an interesting cast of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu And Gulshan Devaiah. Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’

Superstar Nayanthara recently got married in a fairy tale wedding to ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. As they are both poised to start this new phase in life, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’ gives an all-access peek into their lives, the marriage, and beyond.

‘Rana Naidu’

Starring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Ashish Vidyarthi, the much-awaited show is set in Bombay, where glitz meets grime. Rana Naidu does the dirty work for the city’s top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. This taut drama unfolds when his father Venky is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Naidu family to its core.

‘Scoop’

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the show stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Shikha Talsania, and others. It is inspired by the book written by Jigna Vora, ‘Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison’. ‘Scoop’ is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The others charged include a notorious sharp shooter, a nefarious bookie and the infamous, Chhota Rajan!

‘Soup’

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the show features Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, and Sayaji Shinde. In a quest to get her restaurant, talentless chef Swathi Shetty cooks up a master plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and a few amateur villains get involved, too many cooks threaten to spoil the broth.