Randeep Hooda Makes His Relationship With Lin Laishram Official, Posts Photo On Instagram 

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations, and guess what? The pictures also featured his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram. It looks like Randeep has finally made his relationship Insta official with Lin.

In the first picture, the couple looked stunning together as they posed with diyas in their hands. Randeep captioned it as, “Love and light to all around the world” Randeep’s post also featured his parents, who were clicked similarly, holding diyas.

For the unversed, Lin is an actor and jeweller, who has worked in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Mary Kom’. She first featured on Randeep’s Instagram in 2021 when the actor wished her happy birthday and wrote, “Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram.”

Lin, too, shared beautiful pictures from the Diwali celebrations with Randeep. She captioned it as, “Happy Diwali”.

Before being in a relationship with Lin, Randeep was said to be in a relationship with actor Neetu Chandra. But, they broke up after a few years of dating. Talking about his breakup with Neetu, Randeep had informed Mid-day, “Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for a bigger goal. It is not the end of the road for me and I may find solace again in my personal relationships. Right now my life consists of only my make-up, sets and characters.”

On the work front, Randeep is all set for his directorial debut 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar'. The film is based on V. D. Savarkar will also feature him in the lead role. The cameras have started rolling for the film, which will be shot in Maharashtra and London.