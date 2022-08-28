Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
'Butter' Becomes 8th BTS Video To Cross 800 Million YouTube Views

The music video for BTS's 2021 megahit single 'Butter', whose fans include Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has surpassed 800 million YouTube views, becoming the eighth video from the K-pop group to hit the milestone, reports Yonhap.

Butter
Butter IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 6:28 pm

The video passed the 800 million threshold about 15 months after it was uploaded online on May 21 last year, the group's agency Big Hit Music said.

The upbeat summer song became a global hit upon its release, staying on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks.

The song's music video earned 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube.

The seven-piece group will hold a one-day concert in Busan, 325 km southeast of Seoul, on October 15 to support the port city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

