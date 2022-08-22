'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' Nayyara Noor Passses Away

Celebrated Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi after a brief illness, her family sources said.



Funeral prayers will be offered at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Masjid/Imambargah Yasrab located in DHA and will be laid to rest to at a DHA Phase 8 cemetery, Geo News reported quoting her family.



Born on November 3, 1950 in Assam's Guwahati, she liked Begum Akhtar Ghazals, thumris and Kanan Devi Bhajans since chidlhood.



Her family migrated to Pakistan when she was seven-year-old.



Noor, 71, was given the title of 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' and conferred with the Nigar Award for Best playback singer in 1973.



Condoling her demise, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said her death is an irreparable damage to the music world.



"Be it a ghazal or a song, whatever Nayyara Noor sang, she sang it with perfection. The void created by Nayyara Noor's death will never be filled," the Pakistan Prime Minsirter posted on twitter while praying for her place in heaven.

نامور گلوکارہ نیرہ نور کا انتقال موسیقی کی دنیا کے لیے ایک نا قابل تلافی نقصان ہے۔ وہ اپنی آواز میں ترنم اور سوز کی وجہ سے خاص پہچان رکھتی تھیں۔ غزل ہو یا گیت جو بھی انہوں نے گایا کمال گایا۔ان کی وفات سے پیدا ہونے والا خلا کبھی پُر نہیں ہوگا۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومہ کو جنت میں جگہ دے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2022