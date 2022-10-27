‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s Avinash Confronts His Merging Dual Identity In This Thrilling Show

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to reprise his role as Dr Avinash Sabharwal and the mysterious killer J in the second season of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’. After an intense teaser and dark poster, the show has created the right buzz.

And now, the makers of the much-awaited show have unveiled the official trailer, and it is clear that there are several surprises in store for viewers in the second season. Abhishek is joined by Amit Sadh, who returns as the policeman Kabir Sawant, and Nithya Menen, who features as Avinash’s wife, Abha.

The trailer opens with Kabir warning that Avinash/J ‘is back’. The text on the screens reads “The mystery goes deeper, the shadows get darker.” Going forward in the trailer, Avinash, who is on a killing spree, reveals that he cannot make much of a difference between himself and his evil alter-ego any more. And this time, a young man is seen pulling the psychopath’s strings as J has a partner-in-crime, Victor.

Watch the trailer of the crazed saga:

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ is a spinoff of the original series, titled ‘Breathe’, which starred Amit Sadh and R Madhavan. The original ‘Breathe’ released in 2018, while ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ premiered in 2020.

The show marked Abhishek’s web debut as the actor’s last theatrical release was ‘Manmarziyaan’ in 2018. He was last seen in ‘Dasvi’, which premiered on Netflix in April.

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. It is written by Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande, and directed by Mayank Sharma.