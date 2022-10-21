‘Breathe: Into the Shadows 2’ Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan Goes ‘Deeper And Darker’ In This Psychological Thriller

The latest and second season of the much-anticipated original series - 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' is all set to premiere on November 9 worldwide. The show, a psychological thriller, will be streamed on Prime Video, and will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles.

Now ahead of the show’s premiere, the first teaser has been unveiled and it promises to take the thrill and suspense quotient of the show a notch higher. Co-starring Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, and Naveen Kasturia, the teaser picks up from where the first season ended, and reveals, “The chase is on again. Only this time, it’s not just a battle. It’s psychological warfare.”

The teaser begins with Abhishek Bachchan’s Dr Avinash again all set to go to any lengths to save his family while Amit Sadh as Kabir makes all efforts to stop him. But will the latter succeed in stopping Dr Avinash as the “mystery goes deeper” and “the shadows get darker”, is still left to be seen.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode series is co-created and helmed by Mayank Sharma. He has also co-written the second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Prime Video Head of India Originals Aparna Purohit, while talking about the show, had earlier said, "We are thrilled to unveil the new season of our marquee thriller, Breathe: Into the Shadows. Created by a passionate team of storytellers and a terrific ensemble cast, the new season of this suspenseful thriller, intertwined with hope and anxiety, will keep audiences on the edge.”