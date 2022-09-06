'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

While Bollywood has transitioned from traditional hero-villain stories like ‘Mr India’ and ‘Mogambo’ to antihero storylines like ‘Pushpa’, there are truly only a handful of iconic antagonists that are revered in today’s time. The role of an antagonist is not the same as that of a villain. Where a villain is entirely evil, an antagonist is rather someone who might not be a bad person but stands against the protagonist. Unlike a villain, an antagonist is a rather rounded character with nuances and reasonings that make you want to root for them.

Some famous Hollywood examples would be Killmonger from Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ series or Wanda Maximoff from the ‘Wanda Vision’ series.

Now with Mouni Roy playing the antagonist in ‘Brahmastra’, there has been a lot of talk about what her character is all about. The makers of the movie have kept her hidden from the media so as not to give out a lot of details about the plot. Here are a few reasons audiences are awaiting to watch Mouni Roy as an antagonist:

Self-Made And Well-Trained Actress

Mouni Roy is a well-trained actress who has been lauded multiple times over the years for her work on both the silver screen as well as the big screen. She has beautifully embodied various roles with opposing characteristics like Devi Sati and Naagin with such grace and flair. She has won hearts for her emotive performances making her a well-loved household name in the film and television industry. She is entirely self-made with no backing and is one of the very few actors to have transitioned from television to movies seamlessly.

Mythological Connect

The actress is quite well versed in myths as she played the role of Devi Sati earlier. Her understanding of Junoon is deeper because of the same. The movie revolves in a fictional mythical realm that Mouni Roy is already a master of and hence expectations are more from her to deliver a fantastic performance.

Female Antagonist Is Always Charming

Mouni Roy’s negative role as Naagin is proof that as a female antagonist, she doesn't have to stick to being the typecast vamp that Bollywood so often portrays. A strong woman herself, the role she is going to embody will also take on a deeper characteristic colour instead of being a superficial one filled with empty villainy.

‘Brahmastra’s first part is set to release on September 9. Besides Mouni Roy, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and many others.