Why Is Mouni Roy Being Kept Away From ‘Brahmastra’ Promotions?

The promotions of ‘Brahmastra’ are well underway. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the first part of the trilogy is a grand spectacle when it releases in theatres. However, audiences were quick to notice that Mouni Roy was missing from the promotions. While she joined the promotions only in the last week of the release, the makers have a specific reason for having kept her character hidden and away from prying eyes of the media.

The real reason is far more enticing than one can imagine. Mouni Roy plays an antagonist in the movie. As per a source close to the actress, "The makers want to keep the audience in suspense about the main antagonist and what all she represents. They believe that Mouni Roy is the surprise weapon they want to keep under wraps to aid the story experience of the audience."

Mouni Roy In 'Brahmastra' Instagram

It is true that Mouni Roy’s look in the trailer has caused the most excitement amongst fans on social media after the song ‘Kesariya’.

And keeping one character hidden from the media isn’t a new tactic. Many western movies including the most recent ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness’ have actually used the same technique of not revealing important characters that are key to the surprise and suspense of the story.

The makers of ‘Brahmastra’ also seem to be going the extra mile to build up the hype about her character and to keep the suspense alive. This star-studded movie series is geared up to release the first part on September 9.