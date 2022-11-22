Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's Father Slams Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Over Brazen Remark Against His Son

In a recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer's father in a audio conversation with her said: "Shalin Aur Tina ko unki aukaad dikha doh (show Shalin and Tina their worth)."

'Bigg Boss 16' Contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer
'Bigg Boss 16' Contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:24 pm

These words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot's father, who said: "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television, against other participants is very, very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown."

"Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, Bollywood star Salman Khan had said that Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin as she behaved erratically when he got into an ugly spat with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Sumbul Touqeer
