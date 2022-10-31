Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Sajid Khan Shows The Finger To 'Captain' Gautam Vig, Gets Into Brawl

Filmmaker and #MeToo acussed Sajid Khan showed his middle finger to house captain Gautam Vig after he lost his cool in 'Bigg Boss 16' over giving up the entire ration of the house.

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 2:32 pm

Filmmaker and #MeToo acussed Sajid Khan showed his middle finger to house captain Gautam Vig after he lost his cool in 'Bigg Boss 16' over giving up the entire ration of the house. 

Sajid along with his group of friends Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan went on a hunger strike against Gautam's captaincy. However, things went from bad to worse after Sajid started abusing Gautam and tagged him "selfish" for trading the ration of the entire house.

The two got into an ugly spat and Sajid showed his middle finger to Gautam and hurled abuses. He then asked him to stay away from him if he didn't want to fight. 

When Gautam asked Sajid to not use explatives, Sajid almost got into a physical fight. He said that he will not stop abusing him even if he gets thrown out of the house.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss OTT Platforms Bollywood Actor/Actress Hindi Indian Cinema Entertainment Mumbai City
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022