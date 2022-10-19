Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
'Bhediya' Trailer Promises A Thrilling Horror Comedy With Hollywood VFX

The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan in the titular role was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of Varun Dhawan's 10th year in Bollywood. It gives a sneak peek of Varun transformation into the 'Bhediya'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 2:03 pm

The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan in the titular role was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of Varun Dhawan's 10th year in Bollywood. It gives a sneak peek of Varun transformation into the 'Bhediya' (werewolf).

The trailer has a good mix of action, comedy, horror, stunning visuals and good VFX. An ode to many famous international films like 'American Werewolf In London', 'The Flash' is quite evident in the trailer.

In a few instances, Varun's 'Bhediya' look is also reminiscent of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. A key standout is also the principal cast's sparkling comic chemistry.

Talking about the trailer, director Amar Kaushik said in a statement, "Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. 'Bhediya' is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon."

Set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer tells the story of Bhaskar (played by Varun), a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf, and begins to transform into the creature.

As Bhaskar and his ragtag buddies try to find answers, a series of twists, turns and laughs ensue.

MPC, the Hollywood studio behind 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Mortal Kombat', 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Ad Astra' is the driving force behind the visual effects of 'Bhediya'.

Elaborating on the film's journey, Dinesh Vijan, the producer, said, "'Bhediya' is Maddock's attempt to deliver a world class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations."

Talking about the director, Vijan added: "It has phenomenal talent like Amar Kaushik at the helm; he has masterfully combined comedy and thrills to give you India's first creature comedy."

Taking a pan-India route, the film is arriving in cinemas on November 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.

