Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Fired From New Series After Fight With Co-Star

'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Fired From New Series After Fight With Co-Star

Actor Michael Mando has reportedly been released from his upcoming series 'Sinking Spring'. The 'Better Call Saul' actor, 41, was reportedly fired after he got into a physical altercation with an unidentified cast member on the set of the Ridley Scott series.

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 1:35 pm

Actor Michael Mando has reportedly been released from his upcoming series 'Sinking Spring'. The 'Better Call Saul' actor, 41, was reportedly fired after he got into a physical altercation with an unidentified cast member on the set of the Ridley Scott series.

Mando previously starred as Ignacio 'Nacho' Varga, a recurring character on all six seasons of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off. He's also starred in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Elysium' (with Moura), as well as held a role in Orphan Black, reports People magazine.

His role has since been recast with Wagner Moura. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers allegedly made the decision to drop Mando from the role after attempting to smooth things over between him and the co-star.
 

Sinking Spring stars Moura, 46, as Manny and Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, two lifelong friends from Philly who met in a detention centre 20 years earlier.

People further states that after posing as DEA agents in a scam to rob a house, the friends are soon met with life-and-death stakes when they learn they targeted and exposed the largest narcotics operation on the Eastern seaboard.

Based on Dennis Tafoya's 2009 novel 'Dope Thief', Scott will direct an episode and produce under his Scott Free banner, with a script by 'Top Gun: Maverick' writer Peter Craig.

