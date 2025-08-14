Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 2030 Outlook: Here’s Where These Top Ethereum Meme Coins Will Be In 5 Years

Little Pepe is a utility-based meme coin, which utilizes a Layer 2 blockchain compatible with Ethereum. At the moment, the LILPEPE presale is on Stage 10 at the price of $0.0019 per token, with more than $16.73 million raised and 11.38 billion tokens sold. The next price will be at a higher level in the next stage at $0.0020, with the supply approaching the limit. As a Layer 2 chain, Little Pepe has low-low fees, quick finality times, and robust security measures optimally suited for meme coin implementation. It proposes a complete ecosystem, inclusive of zero-tax transactions, protection against sniper bots, staking rewards, and a meme launchpad. The ability to claim tokens starts once the presale is closed, and purchasers may monitor purchases at dashboard.littlepepe.com. There are a total of 100 billion tokens, of which 26.5 billion tokens will go to presale buyers. Liquidity is locked with 10% allocation, 13.5% staking and rewards, and 30% will be used to scale the ecosystem. The coin is ERC-20 compliant and can be listed on DEX, with an additional 10% reserved to be listed.