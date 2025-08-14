Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 2030 Outlook: Here’s Where These Top Ethereum Meme Coins Will Be In 5 Years

This article explores the future prospects of top Ethereum-based meme coins over the next five years.

N
Nexa Desk
Shiba Inu (SHIB) vs. Little Pepe (LILPEPE)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Vs. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) 2030 Outlook: Here’s Where These Top Ethereum Meme Coins Will Be In 5 Years
Sponsored Content

Little Pepe is a utility-based meme coin, which utilizes a Layer 2 blockchain compatible with Ethereum. At the moment, the LILPEPE presale is on Stage 10 at the price of $0.0019 per token, with more than $16.73 million raised and 11.38 billion tokens sold. The next price will be at a higher level in the next stage at $0.0020, with the supply approaching the limit. As a Layer 2 chain, Little Pepe has low-low fees, quick finality times, and robust security measures optimally suited for meme coin implementation. It proposes a complete ecosystem, inclusive of zero-tax transactions, protection against sniper bots, staking rewards, and a meme launchpad. The ability to claim tokens starts once the presale is closed, and purchasers may monitor purchases at dashboard.littlepepe.com. There are a total of 100 billion tokens, of which 26.5 billion tokens will go to presale buyers. Liquidity is locked with 10% allocation, 13.5% staking and rewards, and 30% will be used to scale the ecosystem. The coin is ERC-20 compliant and can be listed on DEX, with an additional 10% reserved to be listed.

LILPEPE presale progress has accelerated with earlier stages selling out fast: Stage 1 started at $0.001 with $500,000 raised, followed by Stage 2 at $0.0011 with $1.325 million, and Stage 3 at $0.0012 hitting $2.5 million. At present, Little Pepe is closing in on its $19.325 million goal for Stage 10.

Little Pepe has planned a bigger roadmap that involves staking, the incorporation of NFTs, the use of DAO, and cross-chain support. It is branding itself as a long-term meme verse chain committed to scalability and creator empowerment. These outward-facing components distinguish it among meme coins as a non-traditional coin with no such infrastructure behind it.

To further incentivize, the project is holding a giveaway of 777,000 policy-specific tokens to presale participants. The top ten participants will have the opportunity to win $77,000 in LILPEPE, and they are only required to contribute presales and take no further actions. This is an aggressive last-push campaign to build last-mile momentum and accomplish more distribution of tokens before CEX listings.

Buy Little PEPE
Shiba Inu Maintains Momentum Amid Lower Volume

Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00001231 with a 2.65% 24-hour increase, pushing its market cap to $7.25 billion. However, trading volume declined by 28.72%, totaling $149.2 million as SHIB recovered from a daily low of $0.00001198. SHIB lacks a dedicated Layer 2 ecosystem like LILPEPE. Shiba Inu relies on Ethereum scalability solutions and general DeFi use cases. Without major upgrades or ecosystem expansions, its long-term competitive edge could narrow compared to newer Layer 2-native meme tokens.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

