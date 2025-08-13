Is Bangalore Poised To Become The World’s Next Blockchain Capital?

In the past decade, Bangalore has found a place on the world technology map as the "Silicon Valley of India." From being home to tech titans to nurturing thousands of start-ups, the city has created an ecosystem that is hospitable to innovation and attracts entrepreneurs, engineers, and investors worldwide. But a new change is in the making—one that can recast Bangalore's place in the world economy. The city is repeatedly emerging as a serious contender in the race to be one of the best blockchain capitals.