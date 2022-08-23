Mumbai Local: New Cloud Kitchen The Ghost Chef Comes To Town

Mumbai’ has a new cloud kitchen - The Ghost Chef - which aims to customise customers’ needs and offer a restaurant-style experience in the comfort of their homes.

Founded by Chef Akhil Multani, it runs two brands under its name - Namak and Alas, both meaning salt in Hindi and Greek, respectively.

‘Namak’ or salt is one of the most basic, yet crucial ingredients of any dish across the world. Through Namak, Ghost Chef takes foodies on a gastronomic journey of North Indian and Mughlai cuisines, while also venturing into niche ones such as Andhra, Parsi, Maharashtrian, Rajasthani, amongst others.

The menu caters to comfort foods that satisfy both, the palette and soul. Customers can enjoy an extensive selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs which feature chef’s specials such as Chatpate Tandoori Aloo; Thetcha Broccoli; Chicken Burra Tangdi and Chicken Reshmi Tikka.

The mains showcase a wide variety of Indian flavours in dishes such as Ghee Roast Paneer, a Manglorean special which also comes in a non-veg version with Prawns. Customers will also find comforting dishes such as Kalimirch Paneer, black peppercorn marinated cottage cheese paired with a rich cashew cream gravy; Laal Maas, a fiery Marwari fall-of-the-bone lamb, slow-cooked in a spicy red chili & onion gravy; and Savji Mutton, Vidarbha style stone flower masala roasted, boneless lamb, slow-cooked overnight. To accompany these, customers can choose from a selection of Indian breads, sides and rice preparations such as chef’s special Namak Special Dal Khichdi; Paneer Makhanwala Biryani; Butter Chicken Biryani; and Chicken and Mutton Yakhni Pulao.

For those looking for something beyond Indian cuisine, Alas is a great choice. It boasts of a very traditional Lebanese and Greek menu with influences of Turkey. Perfect for parties or for those who love their pita and dips, the menu has a wide range of mezze options such as a variety of Labneh including Spicy Labneh, Garlic Labneh, Avocado Labneh and Labneh Za’atar.

A Mediterranean menu is incomplete without hummus, and Alas has a selection to choose from. In addition to the traditional version, one will also find Spicy Moroccan Hummus, spicy Moroccan chilli scented spicy hummus; Green Pea & Truffle Hummus, truffle scented roasted green peas churned with tahini cream; and Avocado Hummus, fresh avocado and chickpeas blended with garlic and tahini, and topped with roasted seeds and smoked paprika.

Orektíká or warm appetisers include Falafel; Chevre and Almond stuffed Falafel; Adana Kebab, chicken mince kebab, flavoured with sumac, fresh herbs and red chilli flakes, and served with a coriander pesto labneh; Harissa Chicken Kebab, Moroccan chilli paste marinated chicken cubes, cooked over a spit roast and grilled, and served with cream cheese and honey; and Kebab Istanbul, Turkish spiced lamb mince kebabs, basted with white butter and served with mint labneh. The menu also features a selection of Manakeesh (flatbreads), Ilektrikó Díktyo (mains), and shawarmas, that will delight one’s palette.

All the food is cooked fresh and the cloud kitchen does not use any readymade or pre-prepared products. For those looking for party catering, The Ghost Chef has a format which allows customers to order components separately, and assemble the dish at home by following simple, easy-to-follow video instructions. The kitchen has carefully selected talented chefs who use the finest ingredients and follow quality hygiene practice keeping the customer’s comfort at the forefront at all times.

In the coming months, Chef Akhil will also be adding two kitchens to the portfolio. Yan, set for launch in September 2022, which will serve Asian cuisine, followed by Ilsali in October, which will cater to Italian food lovers. Both brand names are also translations of salt from their native languages.

Guests can place their orders for Namak or Alas via Thrive and Swiggy.

For more information:

Place an order via Thrive now: https://thrivenow.in/the-ghost -chef/choose-brand/delivery

Or via Zomato/ Swiggy: https://linktr.ee/theghostchef

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ theghostchef.in/