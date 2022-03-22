India Art Fair returns to physical format for 2022 edition

India Art Fair, the leading platform to discover and celebrate modern and contemporary art from South Asia, announces the full list of participating galleries and programme highlights for its forthcoming 13th edition.

Taking place from 28 April - 1 May 2022 in partnership with BMW India,

The fair will present 77 exhibitors across 17 cities

, including an unprecedented 14 non-profit foundations and institutions. Through an open call led in collaboration with The Gujral Foundation and Artdemic, Anshuka Mahapatra has been selected to design the tent façade of the 2022 fair. Helmed by Jaya Asokan for the first time since her appointment in April 2021, this edition of the fair is a testament to the resilience of the Indian and South Asian art market and the art community at large.

The fair spotlights the next generation of artists alongside modern masters through initiatives including Auditorium talks, performances, film screenings, outdoor art projects, artist-led workshops, and an online symposium in the run up to the fair. Continuing the fair’s enduring relationship with the region’s pioneering institutions, the forthcoming edition will see participation from the Kochi Biennale Foundation, Chennai Photo Biennale and Serendipity Arts Foundation, among others.

The fair will champion the strength and diversity of Indian and South Asian art and artists

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair, commented: “The team and I are thrilled for India Art Fair to return in its physical format, and to celebrate with the artists, galleries and partners who have taken the region’s arts scene from strength to strength. With an unwavering commitment to its home base, the 2022 fair will welcome participants and collectors that extend beyond the traditional art hubs of New Delhi and Mumbai, such as Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.” The past year has presented immense opportunities for learning and experimentation prompting discussions on the future development of South Asian art. Along with a fast-growing digital presence and year-round programming, the return to a physical fair will be a show of our determination and a reminder that India Art Fair is the first place to see and discover artists from the region.”

