IHCL Launches Paathya - An Industry Leading Initiative To Chart A New Tomorrow

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company today announced a framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures under Paathya. Derived from the Sanskrit term पथ्य, inferring a path, Paathya encapsulates initiatives to lead positive change with IHCL’s core values of Trust of all stakeholders, Awareness around the needs of our ecosystem and Joy at heart.

Speaking on the occasion, G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said “Sustainable and responsible tourism is the way forward and the Government of India is already working in this direction. The government and the industry together are exploring ideas, solutions, and strategies to face the environmental and societal challenges. I applaud IHCL for its holistic approach of Paathya and for leading the path for the sector.”

Taking ahead IHCL’s over a century old legacy, Paathya forges a journey focused on Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility, Excellence in Governance, Preserving Heritage, Value Chain Transformation, and Sustainable Growth. “Today, it has become even more important to chart a new tomorrow - one that is more sustainable and inclusive." said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. "We believe this is the only way to drive India’s journey to being among the top travel and tourism economies. The launch of Paathya is in line with IHCL’s commitment to strengthen its resolve of contributing to the society with an integrated approach towards creating sustainable growth and positive impact. This reaffirms our founder, Jamsetji Tata’s vision of keeping community at the heart of business."

IHCL has defined several short and long-term goals to be fulfilled by 2030 under Paathya. From 100% elimination of single-use plastic across all its hotels to ensuring 100% of waste water is reused, the company’s 100% of hotels will be certified to a global sustainability standard. Representing best practices, 78 IHCL hotels have achieved EarthCheck certification with 47 Platinum recognitions, largest in the global tourism industry. Furthermore, all business meetings and conferences will go green with the introduction of Innergise - Green Meetings, reducing their environmental impact.

Taking ahead its commitment to skill building, and create employability for the deserving and the marginalized, IHCL aims to impact the livelihood of over 100,000 youth. Long heralded as the custodian of Indian heritage, IHCL’s collaboration with UNESCO, will see adoption of 100% of Intangible Cultural Heritage (IHC) projects in the geographies it operate in.