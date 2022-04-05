Trekking In Skandagiri

Surrounded by ruined forts all round, it is a must visit to witness nature in all its glory. Skandagiri is home to some great sunrise treks. Also known as Kelawara Betta, the hills are adorned by the ruins of Tipu Sultan’s fort, demolished during the British Rule, making it even more tempting to trek on. Located in the village of Chikkaballapura, Skandigiri overlooks the beauty of Nandi Hills, often known as Kalawara Durga. At an altitude of 1,350 metres, it is famous for its night trek. The trek is safe and marked for the convenience of travellers. Set an alarm as early as 4am to witness the sunrise on the hilltop or hire a mountain bike to experience the thrill. The Samadhi Caves here will also welcome you with open arms for hospitality.

A Railway Trail in Sakleshpur

Nestled in the Western Ghats, it is a perfect escape from the city grind. Witness waterfalls, mountain tunnels and bridges along the way. Situated about 130 kilometres from Mangaluru and 225 kilometres from Bengaluru, Sakleshpur is home to the famous railway track trek. This 56-kilometre stretch has over 100 bridges, 25 waterfalls, and several tunnels, and promises trekkers a mesmerising experience. The trek is also lined with dense flora and fauna. While the monsoon offers a lush view, be careful of the slippery routes. Travellers should also halt at the Bisle Reserve Forest, Mallalli Waterfalls, and Jenukal Gudda—the secondhighest mountain peak in Karnataka.

Exploring Textile Heritage In Umden

Umden is a cluster of tiny villages in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya, best known for its Bhoi silk weaving practices using the eri silkworms. This sericulture knowledge has been passed down from generation to generation, and follows the old ways of natural dyeing even today. A sub-group of the Khasi tribe, the women feed the silkworms, take care of them, and when the time comes, harvest the thread to form the one of the most sought after textiles in the subcontinent: Eri, or Ryndia, silk. What makes the silk rare is that it can be extracted without killing the worm, giving rise to the name ‘peace silk’. Tourists can partially sample this way of life with lessons from skilled artisans, or explore other facets of Bhoi and Khasi heritage. Mountain bike through village trails, try a quiet walk weaving through forests and stone monoliths, sit down by streams for an afternoon of angling, and dish out your catch via cooking classes in the village.

Watching The Mist In Vanjangi

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Vanjangi is the latest hill station in India that is making its way to travel bucket lists. It offers some of the most scenic views and beautiful sunrises. The approximate climb time to reach the vantage point is 1-2 hours. Trekking through this heavenly abode of clouds, often referred to as ‘Megha Samudram’ (ocean of clouds) is incomparable to any other destination. Although at present there are no accomodation facilities for tourists, many choose to camp in the open spaces. It is located at a distance of about 100 km from Vizag city.

A Laidback Tea Estate Stay in Sikkim

At the Temi Tea Garden in Sikkim, one can not only take a tea-tasting tour, but also explore the area’s cardamom plantations. Established in 1969 by the state government, the 453-acre area also has cardamom plantations, cherry blossom trees and enchanting views of Khangchengdzonga. You can book a heritage stay at the dak bungalow and take a flashback trip to the days of the Raj or just experience local culture at the beautiful homestays here. The heritage bungalow has a glass verandah overlooking a poppy garden where you can enjoy a cup of Temi and some snacks. You can also sign up for tea tasting or view the tea-making process, and pick up packets of garden-fresh tea. More info here.

Experiencing Mini Tibet In Bylakuppe

A Tibetan nook, Bylakuppe is an amalgamation of Tibetan serenity and south Indian culture. Rows of fluttering prayer flags, 12 monasteries and 13 Tibetan settlements strewn across, Bylakuppe is an experience like no other. Namdroling Monastery here is a must-visit with it’s Golden Temple towering with three golden statues of Lord Buddha. The best time to visit this mystical place is around the Tibetan New Year celebrated for two weeks in the month of February-March. The town has a rustic charm during the festival with monks in traditional costumes, and music and dance filling the air. Try the local Tibatan culinary fare here—fresh momos, thukpa, phing or shalpta, the choices are endless.

Time Travel In Bidar

You might have heard of bidriware, the famous handicrafts made of engraved metal. But have you ever visited the city it is named after? A mountaintop capital, Bidar was the heart of medieval Deccan, and is home to 98 historical monuments raised across several timelines—a sketch-walker’s dream. Must-see sites for a first visit include the Bidar Fort, Maqbara Mahmood Gavan, the Gumbaz Darwaza (protected, interestingly, with three moats), enigmatic palaces like Tarkash Mahal and Rangeen Mahal and magnificent tombs like the Chaukhandi of Hazrat Khalil Ullah. Don’t miss the intriguing religious spots: the Narshimha Jhira Water Cave, where devotees must wade through chest-high waters, and the Gurudwara Shri Nanak Jhira Sahib, a venerated site for Sikhs. Remember to return with local laddoos, made of jaggery, dry fruit, poppy seeds and coconut.