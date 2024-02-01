The WTA Mumbai Open is set to start on February 5th and conclude on the 11th. Tennis players are buzzing with excitement as the third edition of the championship, which saw a then 18-year-old Aryna Sabalenka -- now the Australian Open champion -- claim victory six years ago, is taking place after a six-year hiatus. (More Tennis News)
WTA Mumbai Open 2024 Preview: 4 Indians Get Wild Cards
The WTA Mumbai Open is commencing this week, and players from 31 countries are participating. Here are the wild card entries, players, streaming and venue details of the event
The WTA 125K series event has allowed wild card entries to India's top-ranked women trio of Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Routs Bhosale, along with promising Maharashtra teenager Vaishnavi Adkar.
"Our players do not get to play such high-level events due to various reasons and that is why we decided to organise this event here so at least 8 to 10 Indians can get a chance to gain valuable WTA points and thereby improve their world rankings,” organising committee members Sanjay Khandare and Pravin Darade said.
Hundreds of athletes from 31 diverse nations are taking part in a Tennis competition that includes both Singles and Doubles divisions. In the second and last edition of the WTA Mumbai Open, Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum emerged victorious in 2018.
Apart from the wild card entries, the top 100 singles players set to participate in the 2024 Mumbai Open include Kayla Day of the US, ranked 82nd globally and the 2016 US Open girls singles champion. She will be joined by Japan's Nao Hibino, a three-time winner of WTA Tour singles titles, in leading the 32-player field.
When And Where is the WTA Mumbai Open happening?
The qualifying rounds for the event will be played on February 3 and 4 while the main draw matches will start on February 5.
The tournament will be held at the new tennis courts at the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium). The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) will be responsible for organizing the event.
Where to watch the WTA Mumbai Open 2024?
No official information regarding the live telecast of the Mumbai Open Tennis Tournament has been announced so far.
(With PTI inputs)