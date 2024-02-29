Long-time spearhead of English men's singles tennis and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has reiterated that he is likely to retire from tennis before the season is over. “I'm likely not going to play past this summer," the 36-year-old Murray said after losing 2-6, 4-6 to fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championships.

“I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest," Murray said. “I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer.”