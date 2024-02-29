World Sports Blog Live Updates, February 29
Enough and more sporting action is lined up on the Leap Day 2024. The day begins early with New Zealand taking on Australia in the 1st Test at the Basin Reserve. Elsewhere, Namibia take on Netherlands in the Nepal T20I tri-series, while Ireland's bout against Afghanistan enters day 2 in the one-off Test match. In football, Athletic Bilbao will welcome Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, late in the night. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in Saudi Pro League action as well. Follow the live scores, updates and results of world sports for February 29 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Apply To All: Irfan Pathan On BCCI Central Contracts
Michael Johnson Starting Track League
Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson is starting a new track league which he hopes will help athletes earn more exposure and money in a sport that struggles for attention in between Olympic cycles, Associated Press reports. He said he is teaming up with the Winners Alliance, a group best known as a for-profit arm of the five-year-old Professional Tennis Players Association, to “build a professional truly fan-focused league that will unlock commercial value for the best track and field athletes in the world."
AUS Vs NZ: Stumps In Wellington
Australia end the day at a score of 279/9 against hosts New Zealand, with Cameron Green still at the crease after completing a glorious century (103 not out off 155 balls). Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for the BlackCaps, snaring four wickets to keep the home team in the reckoning. The pitch has a lot in it for the seamers, which is why it is hard to say which side has the upper hand at stumps at the Basin Reserve on Day 1.
Murray Unlikely To Play 'Past This Summer'
Long-time spearhead of English men's singles tennis and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has reiterated that he is likely to retire from tennis before the season is over. “I'm likely not going to play past this summer," the 36-year-old Murray said after losing 2-6, 4-6 to fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championships.
“I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest," Murray said. “I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer.”
Women's Nations League: Spain Lift Title
Spain haven't lost momentum since winning their first-ever FIFA World Cup title, defeating France 2-0 to also annex the inaugural edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League. Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored a goal each for Spain in front of 32,657 fans at La Cartuja Stadium in southern Spain, Associated Press reports. It was a record crowd for Spain's women's team in the country. Spain also hold the men's Nations League title, having beaten Croatia in the final in June.
FA Cup: United, Liverpool Set Up QF Clash
Long-standing rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester City will continue their defence of the trophy with a home match against Newcastle United. The Old Trafford showdown between Man United and Liverpool was confirmed after both teams won in the fifth round earlier this morning. City and Newcastle were already assured of progressing after winning the previous day. City thrashed Luton Town 6-2 and Newcastle won a penalty shootout against second-tier Blackburn.