Hello And Welcome!
The highly coveted final match of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will be played between five-time champions India and strong Australia in Benoni, South Africa. Uday Saharan-led Indian team is expected to win the title for the sixth time on Sunday.
In another important match, India's star Tennis player Sumit Nagal will take one top-seeded Luca Nardi in the final of the ATP Chennai Open in the men's singles category. The game will start in the later part of the day.
Aston Villa will play Manchester United and Arsenal will take on West Ham in the English Premier League matches. Whereas, Jamshedpur will play Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League fixture.
Elsewhere In Cricket
Australia men's senior team are 143/3 in 13 overs against West Indies. Whereas, Sri Lanka are batting first against Afghanistan in the second ODI.
Advertisement
AUS Vs WI, 2nd T20I Update
In the senior men's cricket, Australia will bat first against the West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Adelaide Oval.
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood
Advertisement
Toss Update From U-19 WC Final
Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the final.
Teams:
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
Advertisement
Jasprit Bumrah Replaces R Ashwin As No. 1 Test Bowler
Bumrah has replaced Ashwin as the new no. 1 in Tests and the veteran offie has this to say about 'Boom'. "The real show stealer was BoomBall. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the number-one-ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat," said Ashwin.
Advertisement
SA20 Season 2 Champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won back-to-back SA20 championships after an empathic 89-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands, on Saturday.
Who Will Emerge Victorious In 2024 Edition Of U-19 WC?
Who Is New Recruit, Akash Deep In The Indian Cricket Team?
Know more about the new pacer on the bloc, Akash Deep who is roped in the Indian squad for the upcoming England Tests. Read all about him right here
AFCON Final Preview
Nigeria take on hosts Ivory Coast in an action-packed AFCON 2024 final today. What's in store? Check the preview right here
FIH Men's Pro League: IND Beat ESP 4-1
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh slammed a brace as the Indian men's hockey team outplayed Spain 4-1 in a FIH Pro League match. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute before scoring from the spot in the 20th minute. Jugraj Singh also converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute while Lalit Kumar Upadhyay scored a field goal in the 50th minute to register the easy win for India. Spain's lone goal came from a penalty-stroke conversion by Marc Miralles in the 34th minute.
"I Did A Blunder On My Show"-AB de Villiers
South Africa's AB de Villiers has apologised to Virat Kohli and his family for a 'blunder' on his show. The former Proteas captain had earlier revealed that VK and his wife Anushka were expecting a second baby. However, ABD has downplayed that news and has confirmed that wasn't the news. "My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everybody to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I did bit of a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that," AB de Villiers said in an YouTube Live.
Football Recap
In what was an encapsulating footballing Saturday, Real Madrid thrashed their La Liga rivals Girona 4-0 thanks to a brace from Jude Bellingham. In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich 3-0 to go five points ahead. In EPL, Liverpool topped the table with a 3-1 win over Burnley. All eyes will be on Arsenal as they visit West Ham United today! Also, Jordan were stunned by Qatar as the host nation bagged the AFC Asian Cup 2023.