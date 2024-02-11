The highly coveted final match of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will be played between five-time champions India and strong Australia in Benoni, South Africa. Uday Saharan-led Indian team is expected to win the title for the sixth time on Sunday.

In another important match, India's star Tennis player Sumit Nagal will take one top-seeded Luca Nardi in the final of the ATP Chennai Open in the men's singles category. The game will start in the later part of the day.

Aston Villa will play Manchester United and Arsenal will take on West Ham in the English Premier League matches. Whereas, Jamshedpur will play Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League fixture.