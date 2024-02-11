The tension and drama in that semifinal were too much for some Nigerian fans. The team held a minute's silence on Thursday for up to five supporters who died during the match.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but it's not for a lack of trying. The Napoli forward had three goals ruled out for various reasons and has been inspiring the rest of the team with his tireless performances.

Ivory Coast's loss to Nigeria in the group stage was just the start of the Elephants' troubles. The team was shocked by Equatorial Guinea 4-0 in the next game — a result that left the host nation on the brink of a humiliating group-stage exit.