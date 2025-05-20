Sports News Highlights, May 20: MI Sign Bairstow, Gleeson & Asalanka; Man City Vs Bournemouth In EPL Tonight

Follow the news, updates and scores from all over the sports world on May 20, Tuesday here

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City twice lost the lead against Brighton
Here are the highlights of today's sporting action. In cricket, Thailand defeated Nepal in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers. Over in Paris, India’s Sumit Nagal will be taking on American Mitchell Krueger in the French Open 2025 qualifiers. In the Indian Premier League, two eliminated teams--Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals--will meet later tonight. Football fans can also look forward to Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, while the Premier League’s Matchday 37 continues with Crystal Palace facing Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City taking on Bournemouth. Follow for more updates from the sports world, here
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Good Morning!

Good Morning folks! Here's your sports live blog for May 20. Stay with us to get updated with all that takes place in the world of sports.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: ICYMI

Substitute Jack Hinshelwood scored with his first touch of the ball and gave Brighton a thrilling 3-2 win over PL champions, Liverpool on Monday and kept alive its slim chance of European football.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Wrestling Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder

Former Olympic wresting gold medalist Kyle Snyder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct after being arrested in a prostitution sting. Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, initially was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on May 9 at a motel in Columbus, Ohio. (AP)

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Toss

Nepal Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Nepal Women (Playing XI): Samjhana Khadka, Rajmati Airee, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Rubi Poddar(w), Roma Thapa, Manisha Upadhayay, Ishwori Bist, Riya Sharma.

Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nattaya Boochatham, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams Fined

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language during a postgame media session, the league announced.

Williams was a first-time All-Star this season. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the regular season for the Thunder, who finished with a league-best 68-14 record.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Ballon d'Or Date Revealed

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place on September 22 this year, and the number of awards for women and men will be equal for the first time, organisers announced on Monday. The nominees will be announced in early August.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: WTA Rankings

Iga Swiatek slipped to fifth in the latest WTA Rankings before she begins her title defence at Roland Garros. Aryna Sabalenka continues to claim the top spot followed by recent Italian Open finalist Coco Gauff.

Top 10 (along with ranking points)

1. Aryna Sabalenka - 10,683

2. Coco Gauff (USA) - 6,863

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) - 6,243

4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 5,865

5. Iga Swiatek (POL) - 5,838

6. Mirra Andreeva - 4,986

7. Madison Keys (USA) - 4,674

8. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) - 4,368

9. Emma Navarro (USA) - 3,831

10. Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3,641

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Alcaraz-Sinner Rivalry Similar To Rafa-Roger?

During a press conference following his Italian Open triumph against Sinner, Alcaraz was asked if his rivalry with the former is the modern version of Federer-Nadal.

“I’m feeling that the people are putting so much, let’s say, how can I say, pressure in a certain way on both of us when we are facing each other. I’m not going to say I’m feeling like when Rafa and Roger are playing, but I’m feeling like there’s a different energy when we are facing each other than other players," Alcaraz said.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Malaysia Masters Updates

There are some Indians in action at the ongoing Malaysia Masters. Firstly, it is Kidambi Srikanth who won his opening match against K. Kuo 21-8, 21-13. However, there was disappointment in the women's singles as Anmol Kharb lost to Y. Hung 14-21, 18-21.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay First To Summit Mount Everest

May 29, 1953 became a momentous day in history when, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: MI News

Mumbai Indians (MI) have picked Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, who are all set to leave for national duties after MI's last league game.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Aakash Chopra Backs LSG Captain Pant

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has expressed his empathy for Pant’s ongoing struggles in IPL 2025 and said that such challenges affect the mindset of a player.

Read more about this, right HERE

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Magnus Carlsen Forced Into A 'Draw'

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw Monday by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.

Last year, Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand won his “vs. The World” match against nearly 70,000 players on Chess.com.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: BWF Malaysian Masters 2025

Kidambi Srikanth has won his qualifier match to enter the main round at the Malaysian Masters 2025. He defeated Y.K. Huang 21-9, 21-12, 21-6.

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Kerala Tourism Promotes Palappilly Ground

Sports News Today, May 20: Adios

That's it from all of us here! Till then, goodbye!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss