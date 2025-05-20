Sports News Highlights, May 20: MI Sign Bairstow, Gleeson & Asalanka; Man City Vs Bournemouth In EPL Tonight

Sports News LIVE, May 20: Good Morning!
Good Morning folks! Here's your sports live blog for May 20. Stay with us to get updated with all that takes place in the world of sports.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: ICYMI
Substitute Jack Hinshelwood scored with his first touch of the ball and gave Brighton a thrilling 3-2 win over PL champions, Liverpool on Monday and kept alive its slim chance of European football.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Wrestling Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder
Former Olympic wresting gold medalist Kyle Snyder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct after being arrested in a prostitution sting. Snyder, one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, initially was charged with engaging in prostitution after he was arrested on May 9 at a motel in Columbus, Ohio. (AP)
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Thailand Women vs Nepal Women Toss
Nepal Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
Nepal Women (Playing XI): Samjhana Khadka, Rajmati Airee, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetry, Rubi Poddar(w), Roma Thapa, Manisha Upadhayay, Ishwori Bist, Riya Sharma.
Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nattaya Boochatham, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams Fined
Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has been fined $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language during a postgame media session, the league announced.
Williams was a first-time All-Star this season. He averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the regular season for the Thunder, who finished with a league-best 68-14 record.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Ballon d'Or Date Revealed
The Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place on September 22 this year, and the number of awards for women and men will be equal for the first time, organisers announced on Monday. The nominees will be announced in early August.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: WTA Rankings
Iga Swiatek slipped to fifth in the latest WTA Rankings before she begins her title defence at Roland Garros. Aryna Sabalenka continues to claim the top spot followed by recent Italian Open finalist Coco Gauff.
Top 10 (along with ranking points)
1. Aryna Sabalenka - 10,683
2. Coco Gauff (USA) - 6,863
3. Jessica Pegula (USA) - 6,243
4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - 5,865
5. Iga Swiatek (POL) - 5,838
6. Mirra Andreeva - 4,986
7. Madison Keys (USA) - 4,674
8. Qinwen Zheng (CHN) - 4,368
9. Emma Navarro (USA) - 3,831
10. Paula Badosa (ESP) - 3,641
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Alcaraz-Sinner Rivalry Similar To Rafa-Roger?
During a press conference following his Italian Open triumph against Sinner, Alcaraz was asked if his rivalry with the former is the modern version of Federer-Nadal.
“I’m feeling that the people are putting so much, let’s say, how can I say, pressure in a certain way on both of us when we are facing each other. I’m not going to say I’m feeling like when Rafa and Roger are playing, but I’m feeling like there’s a different energy when we are facing each other than other players," Alcaraz said.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Malaysia Masters Updates
There are some Indians in action at the ongoing Malaysia Masters. Firstly, it is Kidambi Srikanth who won his opening match against K. Kuo 21-8, 21-13. However, there was disappointment in the women's singles as Anmol Kharb lost to Y. Hung 14-21, 18-21.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay First To Summit Mount Everest
May 29, 1953 became a momentous day in history when, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: MI News
Mumbai Indians (MI) have picked Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, who are all set to leave for national duties after MI's last league game.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Aakash Chopra Backs LSG Captain Pant
Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has expressed his empathy for Pant’s ongoing struggles in IPL 2025 and said that such challenges affect the mindset of a player.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: Magnus Carlsen Forced Into A 'Draw'
Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was forced into a draw Monday by more than 143,000 people worldwide playing against him in a single, record-setting game.
Last year, Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand won his “vs. The World” match against nearly 70,000 players on Chess.com.
Sports News LIVE, May 20: BWF Malaysian Masters 2025
Kidambi Srikanth has won his qualifier match to enter the main round at the Malaysian Masters 2025. He defeated Y.K. Huang 21-9, 21-12, 21-6.
Sports News Today, May 20: Adios
