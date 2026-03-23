World Athletics Indoor C'ships 2026: Duplantis Secures Another World Title
Armand Duplantis won another pole vault world title after he was pushed all the way by Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis on Saturday. Duplantis won his fourth consecutive world indoor championships with a tournament record vault of 6.25 meters, a 10-centimeter improvement on his winning height a year ago in Nanjing. The pair left behind the field at 6.05. Duplantis cleared his first attempts at 6.10, 6.15 and then 6.25, when he wobbled the bar. Karalis passed at 6.10 and 6.15, and missed his attempts at 6.25, finishing runner-up for a second straight year.
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