World Athletics Indoor C'ships 2026: Duplantis Secures Another World Title

Armand Duplantis won another pole vault world title after he was pushed all the way by Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis on Saturday. Duplantis won his fourth consecutive world indoor championships with a tournament record vault of 6.25 meters, a 10-centimeter improvement on his winning height a year ago in Nanjing. The pair left behind the field at 6.05. Duplantis cleared his first attempts at 6.10, 6.15 and then 6.25, when he wobbled the bar. Karalis passed at 6.10 and 6.15, and missed his attempts at 6.25, finishing runner-up for a second straight year.

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World Athletics Indoor Championships Men's pole vault-Armand Duplantis
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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World Athletics Indoor Championships Mens pole vault-Armand Duplantis
Silver medalist Emmanouil Karalis, of Greece, from left, gold medalist Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, and bronze medalist Kurtis Marschall, of Australia, pose on the podium of the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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World Athletics Indoor Championships Mens pole vault-Emmanouil Karalis
Silver medalist Emmanouil Karalis, of Greece, poses on the podium after winning the silver medal in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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World Athletics Indoor Championships Mens pole vault-Kurtis Marschall
Kurtis Marschall, of Australia, poses on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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World Athletics Indoor Championships Mens pole vault-Armand Duplantis
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's pole vault. | Photo: AP/Beata Zawrzel
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