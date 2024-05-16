Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag In Action At BWF Thailand Open; SRH Vs GT In IPL 2024

Today's Sports News LIVE: May 16, Thursday has a ton of sporting action lined up. Starting with cricket, Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 66 of the IPL 2024. In football, reaction to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's match against Orlando City in the Major League Soccer. All the build-up the final day of the season in the English Premier League whereas more reaction to clubs voting to scrap VAR for next season. In tennis, all the scores and updates from the Italian Open. In badminton, Satwik-Chirag will be the cynosure of everyone's eyes when they battle it out at the Thailand Open 2024. Get all the live scores and updates for May 16, Thursday, right here