Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag In Action At BWF Thailand Open; SRH Vs GT In IPL 2024

Today's Sports News LIVE: May 16, Thursday has a ton of sporting action lined up. Starting with cricket, Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 66 of the IPL 2024. In football, reaction to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's match against Orlando City in the Major League Soccer. In tennis, all the scores and updates from the Italian Open. In badminton, Satwik-Chirag will be the cynosure of everyone's eyes when they battle it out at the Thailand Open 2024. Get all the live scores and updates for May 16, Thursday, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
16 May 2024
16 May 2024
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action at the BWF Thailand Open 2024 men's doubles. (Photo: X|BAI Media)

Manipur Win 28th Senior Women’s NFC for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy

BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux: Injury Return - Andy Murray Advances To Next Round

Andy Murray advances to the second round of an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux as opponent Kyrian Jacquet retires at the start of the second set. Leading 7-5 2-0, Murray's French opponent, ranked 219th in the world, decided he could not continue. This marked Murray's return from ruptured ankle ligaments sustained at the Miami Open in March.

Sports LIVE Blog, May 16

