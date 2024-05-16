Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement

Sunil Chhetri's contributions to Indian football have been recognized with several prestigious awards. In 2011, he was honored with the Arjuna Award for Football. In 2019, Chhetri was conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. Most recently, in 2021, he was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for Football, India's highest sporting honor, for his exceptional achievements and contributions to football.