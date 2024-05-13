UEFA Euro 2024: Five Reasons To Look Forward To The Championship

Whether you have an analog or digital watch, time has started to tick towards the 2024 Euros with all eyes almost starting to fall on the footballing carnival. (More Football News)
With just 30 days left, football fans across Europe and in length and breadth of the planet are genuinely waiting in anticipation to witness the football gala.
This time around, the European festival will take place in German cities, namely, Munich, Dortmund and Hamburg among many others, and at world famous stadiums like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna Park etc.
The final will be played at the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin and the winners will be named the Kings of Europe.
Here are the five reasons to look forward to UEFA EURO 2024:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Last Euro Dance ?
Arguably, one of the greatest to ever grace the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to win the Euros in 2016 with Portugal after Eder’s heroics in the 109th minute against France.
Ronaldo has mastered the sport beyond belief and his ability to score goals for breakfast, lunch and dinner has placed him at the top of the list as the all-time European Championship goal scorer with 14.
Well, as they say, time waits for none and the show usually goes on, at 39, the 2024 Euros could be his last ever go around to steer Portugal’s ship towards the victory shore.
2. To win is to suffer; to win is to conquer too.
To win it all means something. To win it all at home in front of your own fans? It is a feeling very tough to put into words. Germany share the accolades for the joint-most successful team in Euro history with three titles to their name.
Different year, different players, same Germany? They have endured a 28-year title drought since their last Euro title. Well, with a mixture of talent, youth and experience, it will be interesting to see if the Die Mannschaft can digest all the previous heartaches to be crowned the Kings of Europe.
3. Georgia’s Red-Letter Debut?
There’s history, and there’s happiness too. They were serious, and had a purpose. They came from the Eastern European region of South Caucasus. Georgia scripted their way into the footballing history books defeating Luxembourg and then Greece in a penalty shootout to qualify for their first-ever major tournament as an independent nation.
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will dare to dream and the rest of Georgia will dream with him in the upcoming tournament.
4. What’s Stopping Scotland?
There is no question about the talent, but is it sufficient? On several occasions, one could work hard, practice harder, prepare the hardest and still be told no. Is it the same with Scotland?
The Tartan Army have usually climbed the first step of qualifying for back-to-back EUROs but have not made it past the group stage and have not won a single game in the competition since 1996 and with stars like Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay, they will look to break the jinx.
5. With talent comes entertainment
They say it is a game of margins, a game of thrills. Drama from Day 1. Intensity from the first minute to the 90th, and at times 30 more. Well, what’s all this without the game’s superstars? Is there meaning to a family with the members?
UEFA Euro 2024 will invite Europe’s most incredible talents, brightest stars and majestic stalwarts to showcase their prowess with just one goal in mind, to help their teams cross the finish line.