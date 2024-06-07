ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage: Scotland Defeat Namibia By 5 Wickets
Scotland delivered a convincing performance in their run chase to defeat Namibia by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024. Returning to the Kensington Oval after their washout against England, they successfully reached the target of 156 with nine balls to spare. This victory also marked their first T20I win over Namibia in four attempts.
Sports Updates LIVE: Friday, June 7, 2024
Good morning, everyone! We hope you're all doing well. Today is looking like a pretty exciting day for sports enthusiasts. In cricket, we have the ICC T20 group stage match between Canada and Ireland. Over in badminton, our very own Lakshya Sen is gearing up for his quarter-final game against Anders Antonsen at the Indonesia Open. And in tennis, get ready for a thrilling semifinal match at the French Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Plus, the European Athletics Championships are kicking off today! Stay tuned for live updates on all the action!