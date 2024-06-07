SA20 2025: Dates For The Third Edition Revealed - All You Need To Know

SA20 will kick-start again as the new dates were announced with the third edition to begin from January 9, 2025 and will conclude on February 8, 2025, the League Commissioner Graeme Smith announced. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
However, the SA20 will be clashing with the well-acclaimed ILT20, that also kick-starts from January 11, 2025. This means ILT20, SA20 will coincide with Australia's premier T20 competition, Big Bash League. However, BBL's dates have not been announced.
The ILT20 League final will be played on February 9 and the SA20's final will be played a day prior, February 8.
"Following two successful seasons, our plan is to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast," Smith said.
Smith further added that the details of the tournament that is the player auction, dates etc will be revealed in the coming months.
Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months and planning is already fully in motion. We can't wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans," Smith stated.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the reigning champions of the SA20 after they defeated Durban Super Giants by 89 runs in the last edition to win consecutive titles.