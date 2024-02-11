Sunrisers Eastern Cape secured a stunning 89-run victory over the Durban Super Giants in the final match of the SA20 2024, South Africa T20 cricket league, in Cape Town on February 10, Sunday. And, no one could ignore the happy face of Kavya Maran, the owner of the Sunrisers franchise. (More Cricket News)
Batting first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted 204/3 with Jordan Hermann (42 off 26), Tom Abell (55 off 34), Aiden Markram (42 not out off 26) and Tristan Stubbs (55 off 30) scoring at will. Marco Jansen then claimed a five-wicket haul (5/30) to dismiss Durban Super Giants for 115 in 17 overs for a comfortable 89-run win.
The Internet went abuzz with the enchantment of Kavya Maran who was seated in the stands, far from the players, smiling and rising to her feet for the win they achieved.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a sister team of the Indian Premier League franchise that Sunrisers Hyderabad, also won the inaugural edition of SA20 with a four-wicket win over Pretoria Capitals in the 2023 final.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: IND Vs ENG: Who Is India's New Recruit, Akash Deep
After the 2024 final win, Kavya said, "It’s a second cup. Back-to-back, two in a row. So glad, so happy. Best performance by the team with the bat and the ball.
"They have been dominating this whole season, and to finally get this through - I mean, it’s unbelievable to be winning it (title) back-to-back. So happy for the guys; everyone put up a great show. Very strong team that we played today, but happy to have the win at the end of the day".
Markram will also lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024, which is expected to start on March 22. Sunrisers won the title in 2016 and were runners-up two years later. In the last edition, they finished last.