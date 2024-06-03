Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals

Today's Sports News LIVE June 3, 2024: Sports action continues as we move into a new week. French Open Round of 16 is going on. Jannik Sinner has booked date with Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters. Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev will be also in action later today. In the T20 World Cup, Oman are up against Namibia right now while Sri Lanka and South Africa will play later today. Track all the latest sports updates and live scores here

Outlook Sports Desk
3 June 2024
3 June 2024
Jannik Sinner

French Open Latest Update

Grigor Dimitrov - AP/Christophe Ena
French Open 2024: Two Men's Singles Quarterfinals Confirmed; Check Who Plays Whom

BY Associated Press

Simone Biles cruises to 9th national title

There used to be a time when Simone Biles would find “beauty in the blindness” ahead of the Olympics, reveling in not knowing what she didn't know.

That was eight years ago. Back when she was still just a teenager. Still kind of “ditzy.”

Those days are long gone. The evidence isn't just on Biles drivers' license or her marriage certificate but in how the now 27-year-old is able to see beyond herself. The tunnel vision that most great athletes have in pursuit of greatness has fallen away.

And maybe that's the biggest difference between the national title the gymnastics star won on Sunday night — her ninth, this one with an all-around total of 119.750 — and her first over a decade ago. (AP)

Namibia Vs Oman T20 World Cup Update

Namibia beat Oman in Super Over!

T20 World Cup Live Scores

Namibia and Oman match enters Super Over after match tied.

French Open Updates

Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff took only 60 minutes to rout unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2. (AP)

French Open Live Updates: Jannik Sinner In QFs

T20 World Cup OMA vs NAM Live Score

Oman all out for 109 in first innings.

Target for Namibia: 110

Today's Sports News LIVE June 3, 2024:

Sports action continues as we move into a new week. French Open Round of 16 is going on. Jannik Sinner has booked date with Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters. Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev will be also in action later today. In the T20 World Cup, Oman are up against Namibia right now while Sri Lanka and South Africa will play later today. Track all the latest sports updates and live scores here

