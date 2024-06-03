Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals

French Open Latest Update
Simone Biles cruises to 9th national title
There used to be a time when Simone Biles would find “beauty in the blindness” ahead of the Olympics, reveling in not knowing what she didn't know.
That was eight years ago. Back when she was still just a teenager. Still kind of “ditzy.”
Those days are long gone. The evidence isn't just on Biles drivers' license or her marriage certificate but in how the now 27-year-old is able to see beyond herself. The tunnel vision that most great athletes have in pursuit of greatness has fallen away.
And maybe that's the biggest difference between the national title the gymnastics star won on Sunday night — her ninth, this one with an all-around total of 119.750 — and her first over a decade ago. (AP)
Namibia Vs Oman T20 World Cup Update
Namibia beat Oman in Super Over!
T20 World Cup Live Scores
Namibia and Oman match enters Super Over after match tied.
French Open Updates
Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova.
U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff took only 60 minutes to rout unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2. (AP)
French Open Live Updates: Jannik Sinner In QFs
T20 World Cup OMA vs NAM Live Score
Oman all out for 109 in first innings.
Target for Namibia: 110
Today's Sports News LIVE June 3, 2024:
Sports action continues as we move into a new week. French Open Round of 16 is going on. Jannik Sinner has booked date with Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters. Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev will be also in action later today. In the T20 World Cup, Oman are up against Namibia right now while Sri Lanka and South Africa will play later today. Track all the latest sports updates and live scores here