F1: Esteban Ocon To Leave Alpine At End Of 2024 Formula One Season

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 Formula One season, the French manufacturer has confirmed. (More Motorsport News)
Ocon joined Alpine in 2020 and achieved the team's first race victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, but he finished 12th in the drivers' championship last year after managing an eighth-place finish in 2022.
He is currently languishing in 16th position and there has even been talk of him being replaced for this week's Canadian Grand Prix following a collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly at the recent Monaco Grand Prix.
Ocon released a statement condemning the "abuse and negativity" he was subjected to after the crash, and he has been linked with a move to Haas with the 2025 driver market wide open.
Alpine team principal Bruno Famin said: "We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years.
"During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.
"We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes."
In a social media post, Ocon said: "The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days.
"I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win. These achievements truly were dreams come true.
"Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course."