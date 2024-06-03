Motorsport

F1: Esteban Ocon To Leave Alpine At End Of 2024 Formula One Season

Ocon had joined Alpine in 2020 and achieved the team's first race victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, but he finished 12th in the drivers' championship last year after managing an eighth-place finish in 2022

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine after a difficult start to 2024
info_icon

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 Formula One season, the French manufacturer has confirmed. (More Motorsport News)

Ocon joined Alpine in 2020 and achieved the team's first race victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, but he finished 12th in the drivers' championship last year after managing an eighth-place finish in 2022.

He is currently languishing in 16th position and there has even been talk of him being replaced for this week's Canadian Grand Prix following a collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly at the recent Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon released a statement condemning the "abuse and negativity" he was subjected to after the crash, and he has been linked with a move to Haas with the 2025 driver market wide open.

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin said: "We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. 

"During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull team in early 2025 after 19 years. - null
Adrian Newey Expects To Join Another F1 Team After Red Bull Racing Exit

BY Stats Perform

"We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes."

In a social media post, Ocon said: "The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days. 

"I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win. These achievements truly were dreams come true.  

"Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  2. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  3. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
  4. Two Booked In Bhiwandi For Running Illegal Veterinary Medicine Manufacturing Unit
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Preparations Finalised For June 4 Counting Day | Pics
Entertainment News
  1. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  2. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  3. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
  4. Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actress Award At New York Indian Film Festival For 'Mrs'
  5. Sunny Leone Looks Intense As An Assassin In First Look Of Tamil Film 'Quotation Gang'
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Anrich Nortje Stars As Proteas Dismantle SL For 77 In New York
  2. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
  3. Copa America 2024: Argentina Boss Lionel Scaloni Reveals His Plans, Shares Messi Update
  4. Memphis Depay Transfer Update: Dutchman To Leave Atletico Madrid As A Free Agent
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
World News
  1. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  2. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  3. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  4. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
  5. Vatican Cardinal Urges Europeans To Remember Own Migratory Roots Ahead Of European Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals