Motorsport

Adrian Newey Expects To Join Another F1 Team After Red Bull Racing Exit

Adrian Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull was influenced by the tumultuous period behind the scenes for the Formula One constructors’ champions

Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull team in early 2025 after 19 years.
info_icon

Adrian Newey admits for the first time that he expects to join another F1 team when he leaves Red Bull.

The legendary designer will depart the team in early 2025 after 19 years and is free to join a rival outfit ahead of the 2026 season.

While he did not reveal where he might go, Ferrari are regarded as favourite to land Newey as he is known to have had conversations with a Ferrari representative, while other teams have also reportedly made their interest known.

In an interview with his manager Eddie Jordan, Newey admitted he is "seriously considering changing teams, going somewhere else and doing another four or five years or whatever."

He added: "I feel a bit tired at the moment, but at some point, I’ll probably go again."

Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull was influenced by the tumultuous period behind the scenes for the Formula One constructors’ champions.

Controversy surrounded team principal Christian Horner at the start of the season as he was accused of engaging in inappropriate controlling behaviour towards a female member of staff, accusations he denied and was cleared of following an independent investigation.

Newey reflected on the decision to leave after almost two decades with the club.

"To walk away from Red Bull was a very hard decision but it was one I needed to take for a whole host of reasons. They had been my family," he continued.

"I never really thought it would be big news so for it to be in all the flipping papers and on the telly was a bit of a shock."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh
  2. Maharashtra: IT Department Seizes Rs 170 Crore Wealth In 72-Hour Tax Raids At Nanded Finance Firms
  3. Day In Pics: May 16, 2024
  4. POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead: Kerala Women's Commission Registers Case
  5. Unrest In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir And How Indian Ministers Are Stirring The Pot
Entertainment News
  1. 'Madame Web' On Netflix Movie Review: Each Element In The Underwhelming 'Superhero' Film Leads You Into A Web of Disappointment
  2. 'It Is Unacceptable': Mahira Khan REACTS After Person Throws An Object At Her On Stage
  3. ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious
  4. 'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know
  5. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Was Arrested Twice From 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' For THESE Illegal Activities
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  2. NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic Is 'Not A Robot' - Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd
  3. Chelsea Players Want To Fight For Mauricio Pochettino: Cole Palmer
  4. IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Nathan Ellis Happy To 'Get Reward' With 5-Wicket Victory Over RR
  5. England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
World News
  1. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
  2. Indonesia Raises Alert For Mount Ibu Volcano To Highest Level Following Series Of Eruptions
  3. ‘Music & Dog Lover, Bookworm’: Meet Singapore’s New PM Lawrence Wong
  4. Georgian President Says A Foreign Influence Bill Passed By Parliament Is Unacceptable
  5. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup