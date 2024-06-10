Latest Tennis News: IND's Sumit Nagal In Contention To Qualify For Paris Olympics
India's top ranked singles player Sumit Nagal won the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger event beating Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland in three hard-fought sets 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3 on Sunday. With this title triumph, he will be entering the top 80 of the ATP Rankings, making him eligible to compete in the Paris Olympics next month. The official announcement is expected on Monday. (PTI)
ICYMI: India Beat Pakistan In T20 World Cup
Indian cricket team defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 by six runs. Read more about the game right here -
Canadian Grand Prix - Max Verstappen Wins
Sports News Today LIVE, June 10, 2024
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 continues with a key game in Group D as Bangladesh take on South Africa. In football, international sides especially the european ones, gear up for the European Championship. In tennis, reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's win over Alexander Zverev in the men's singles Roland Garros final. Furthermore, fans and pundits' reaction to IND vs PAK tie in the T20 World Cup that had kept everyone on its edge. Get all live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday , June 10, 2024 right here