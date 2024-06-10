Sports

Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 continues with a key game in Group D as Bangladesh take on South Africa. In football, international sides especially the european ones, gear up for the European Championship. In tennis, reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's win over Alexander Zverev in the men's singles Roland Garros final. Furthermore, fans and pundits' reaction to IND vs PAK tie in the T20 World Cup that had kept everyone on its edge. Get all live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday , June 10, 2024 right here