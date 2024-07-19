Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper

Rafael Nadal beat fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the Swedish Open 2024 round of 16 on Thursday (July 18). Photo: AP

Sporting action continues across the globe on Friday, July 19th. In cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced squads for the Sri Lanka tour, with Suryakumar Yadav named skipper. West Indies will come to bat on Day 2 after England notched up 416 at Trent Bridge. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will be in quarter-final action against Mariano Navone at the Swedish Open. Catch all the live sports news and updates on Friday, July 19, 2024, right here

19 Jul 2024, 08:45:35 am IST Here's How The Fans Reacted To India's SL Trip Squads Social media has been making quite a bit of noise since the time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. However, there were mixed reactions with a few surprising changes that came through within the setup. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip BY Outlook Sports Desk

19 Jul 2024, 07:54:28 am IST Weightlifters From 2016 Rio Notified Of Adverse Findings From Anti-Doping Retests Weightlifters Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt and Alexandr Spac of Moldova have returned adverse analytical findings from retests of samples from the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency. (AP)