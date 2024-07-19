Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper

Here's How The Fans Reacted To India's SL Trip Squads
Social media has been making quite a bit of noise since the time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. However, there were mixed reactions with a few surprising changes that came through within the setup.
Weightlifters From 2016 Rio Notified Of Adverse Findings From Anti-Doping Retests
Weightlifters Mohamed Mahmoud of Egypt and Alexandr Spac of Moldova have returned adverse analytical findings from retests of samples from the 2016 Rio Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency. (AP)
Bopanna, Balaji Kick-Off Olympic Prep With Loss
With preparations underway to represent India at the Paris Olympics 2024, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji kicked off their partnership with a loss in the first round at the Hamburg Open in Germany